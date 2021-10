When “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” was first released back in 2002, fans went crazy. No one knew if they would like the movie, if it would be a good movie, or even if it would accurately portray what it’s like to grow up in a classically Greek family with traditions and values. Spoiler alert – it did an excellent job of it. When Louis Mandylor was tapped to play the part of Nick Portokalos in the movie, he also had no idea just how that would change his life and his career. Suddenly, he was a household name, a recognizable face, and a man the world could not get enough of. It’s still true, too.

