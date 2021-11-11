Seat Arona

Audi’s coveted high-performance wagons aren’t going anywhere, even as it commits itself to an electric future. In fact, it sounds like they’re going to evolve right along with the brand. The German luxury marque is working on a battery-powered version of its most powerful wagon, the RS6 Avant, Autocar is reporting. The sporty EV won’t replace the internal combustion version of the beloved model outright; it’ll be a compliment to it. Although the marque has been quick to expand its lineup of fully electric sedans, crossovers and SUVs the last couple years, it currently offers only one battery-powered Audi Sports model—the RS...

