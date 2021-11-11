CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Seat Arona

topgear.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you believe it’s facelift time for the Seat Arona already? The VW Group was slow to climb on the small crossover bandwagon, but the Arona eventually arrived in 2017 ahead of the Volkswagen T-Cross and the Skoda Kamiq. The trend is showing no signs of slowing down either....

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
topgear.com

MG ZS EV review: budget electric SUV gets a facelift

A facelifted version of an electric crossover. You've got some persuading to do. Granted this is not a car that lives in the very heart of Top Gear's mental terrain. But it has some compelling aspects. If you're the person in your social circle who 'knows about cars', you're going to be asked about it. After all, people have heard of MG now. In the UK, MG outsells Renault.
CARS
AutoExpress

Honda HR-V vs Renault Captur vs SEAT Arona: 2021 group test review

The silent revolution of the electric car is upon us, and in many ways, EVs have moved the game on. They’re often quieter, smoother and quicker than combustion-powered alternatives. But for some buyers, there are genuine reasons not to take the plunge yet – be it range, charging availability or most crucially, price.
CARS
topgear.com

VW Golf R Mk8 – long-term review

Here's our new £50,000 Golf R. Gulp. This is the third and final fast Golf we’re welcoming into the Top Gear Garage in 2021. We’ve lived with both flavours of GTI. Now it’s the turn of the R. Overkill? Well, here are my two theories why not. Number one: this...
GOLF
topgear.com

Volkswagen has sold a million T-Rocs, and this is the new one

The T-Roc's stats evidence just how much people lap up a little crossover. Now it's mid-life update time. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You want a stat that demonstrates how many more people spend their 20-odd...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skoda#Ford#Hyundai#Peugeot#Citroen#Awd#The Vw Group#Dsg
topgear.com

Cupra Leon Estate VZ3 – long-term review

2021 Leon vs 2010 Ibiza: how much progress has Cupra made?. I had another Cupra once. When Cupra was more than a trim level but less than a brand. Now it's a brand. Well, it is in the case of the Formentor, which has no Seat equivalent. But in the case of the Leon I'm not quite so convinced the brand separation exists anywhere but in the marketing bods' imaginations. Never mind, whatever it's called, a fast Leon estate is a good thing.
CARS
topgear.com

What a shame we missed out on this 2004 Jaguar concept

This delightful looking confection is the curiously named BlackJag concept from the 2004 Geneva motor show. A golden year, that one, with debuts from the Fiat Multipla, Mercedes CLS and Seat Altea. It’s a Jaguar concept car, but it wasn’t made by Jaguar. If you hadn’t guessed as much already.
CARS
Robb Report

An All-Electric Audi RS6 Avant Wagon Could Be Here by 2023

Audi’s coveted high-performance wagons aren’t going anywhere, even as it commits itself to an electric future. In fact, it sounds like they’re going to evolve right along with the brand. The German luxury marque is working on a battery-powered version of its most powerful wagon, the RS6 Avant, Autocar is reporting. The sporty EV won’t replace the internal combustion version of the beloved model outright; it’ll be a compliment to it. Although the marque has been quick to expand its lineup of fully electric sedans, crossovers and SUVs the last couple years, it currently offers only one battery-powered Audi Sports model—the RS...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Family Handyman

These 10 Cars Are Actually Worth More Used Than New

One post-pandemic surprise has been the spike in used car prices. In recent months, some used cars are even selling for more than when they were new!. Traditionally, economic uncertainty and less travel means less demand for cars. But surprisingly, many vehicles from the last few model years are selling at a premium compared to their original prices. Various factors have pushed used car prices into stratospheric heights, including:
BUYING CARS
whio.com

Report: 10 Cars That Hold Their Value the Most

High prices in the auto market have had the effect of extending the value of certain models, according to a new report. The report, from vehicle research site iSeeCars.com, is derived from an analysis of more than 800,000 2016 model year vehicles sold during the first eight months of 2021.
BUYING CARS
nny360.com

New cars that will not be returning for the 2022 model year

With the year almost over, it’s time to revisit the vehicles whose time on earth is coming to an end. These vehicles will disappear for the new model year. But they merit more than a footnote for what they say about the auto industry and its buyers. But will they be remembered or reviled? Let’s take a look.
CARS
Carscoops

Cadillac Buys Out Over A Third U.S. Dealers As It Prepares For EV Transition

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are The Most Complicated Cars In America

High tech features in cars get mixed reviews from consumers. Some drivers are old enough to remember roll down windows, radios that could only get AM and FM stations,  vehicles without airbags or antilock brakes. Today, some cars are close to self-driving. Some have features that allow most actions by the electronics and navigation systems […]
CARS
The Car Connection

Bring out your dead: Automakers discontinued these cars for 2022

With low inventories, car shortages, and steep new car prices, it would seem automakers would think thrice before discontinuing any cars for 2022. But the grim reaper’s fickle sickle—the profit motive—comes for all cars, at some time or another. Compact sedans continue to shrink in the growing shadow of crossover...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy