ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Best AT&T phones 2022

By Samuel Contreras
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

With so many great options to choose from, it can be hard to pick the best Android phone from AT&T's selection. However, if you're a little overwhelmed by all of the options and want some help determining which AT&T phone is the right for you — you've come to the right place.

It's worth remembering that just about any unlocked phone will work with AT&T in some capacity, so if you've already got an unlocked phone and are switching to AT&T, you may be able to bring it with you. Still, it's fun to upgrade devices and start using the latest features.

Here are some of the best AT&T phones available right now.

These are the best Android phones available for AT&T

Google Pixel 6

Best Overall

The Pixel 6 is one of our favorite Android phones on any carrier, thanks to its flagship-tier performance and mid-range price tag. The custom CPU in this phone drives the 90Hz, 2400x1080 display with ease, and processes images in a snap with great colors and low-light performance. The Pixel 6 supports AT&T's current and upcoming 5G coverage, and even supports Wi-Fi 6E.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEbRH_2jvbit_4efXva_0fEbRH_2lfB4J_4cd0Lg_425DHy_02bZ1U_09W3V2kL00

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Amazing hardware

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the Note replacement many people have been waiting for, with a built-in S-Pen and an incredible 6.8-inch AMOLED display. The powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU keeps the software running smoothly. Speaking of software, Samsung has committed to upgrading its S22 phone for four Android OS versions, so you'll be up-to-date for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425DHy_2jvbit_4efXva_0fEbRH_2lfB4J_4cd0Lg_425DHy_02bZ1U_09W3V2kL00

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Flagship design for less

The Galaxy S21 FE continues the role of the S20 FE providing flagship-tier hardware at a lower price. The S21 FE has a gorgeous 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display displaying Android 12 and is powered by the fast Snapdragon 888. This phone has great compatibility with AT&T's network including its growing c-band 5G footprint. It's also IP68 water resistant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBw6f_2jvbit_4efXva_0fEbRH_2lfB4J_4cd0Lg_425DHy_02bZ1U_09W3V2kL00

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The best of Google

The Pixel 6 Pro brings the benefits of the Pixel platform to a larger size, with a 6.71-inch display. It's also got a spec bump with a telephoto camera, more RAM, and a 120Hz, 3120x1440 screen. Also powered by Google Tensor, this phone supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6E, so it's ready for the current and next generation of wireless tech. It also comes with IP68 water resistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cd0Lg_2jvbit_4efXva_0fEbRH_2lfB4J_4cd0Lg_425DHy_02bZ1U_09W3V2kL00

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Mid-range champ

The Galaxy A53 from Samsung is a lovely-midrange package, with speedy performance from the Exynos 1280 CPU, and up-to-date software with Android 12 and OneUI 4.1. The 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display is nice to look at, and it lasts all day with ease thanks to the 5,000mAh battery. It's even IP67 water-resistant and has a modern in-display fingerprint sensor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bZ1U_2jvbit_4efXva_0fEbRH_2lfB4J_4cd0Lg_425DHy_02bZ1U_09W3V2kL00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Best folding phone

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a 5G-enabled foldable that gets just about everything right. The outside screen is large at 6.2 inches, allowing you to use the Snapdragon 888 CPU. However, the real magic comes when you unfold the internal 7.6-inch display rivaling small tablets. This phone also has an impressive three-camera array on the back and a clever under-screen front camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efXva_2jvbit_4efXva_0fEbRH_2lfB4J_4cd0Lg_425DHy_02bZ1U_09W3V2kL00

TCL 30 Z

Cheap and compact

The TCL 30 Z is small, light, and simple, with a 6.08-inch display and a 3,000mAh battery. While it doesn't support 5G, it will work fine with LTE and on the AT&T network, that should be more than enough for most people. There's 32GB of storage built in with SD card support, and since it's got a headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0, it can hold plenty of downloaded music for a day working outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfB4J_2jvbit_4efXva_0fEbRH_2lfB4J_4cd0Lg_425DHy_02bZ1U_09W3V2kL00

Moto G Stylus 5G 2022

Precision input for less

If you want a big screen and stylus, but don't need the power (or the price tag) of the most expensive Galaxy phone, the Moto G Stylus 5G may be the answer. This phone is powered by the respectable Snapdragon 480, which gives it 5G support, and plenty of power for the large 6.8-inch display. It can also easily make it to the end of the day on a charge thanks to a 5,000mAh battery.

Plenty of options for phones on AT&T

One of America's largest carriers has its perks, one of them being the wide variety of devices you can choose from. We've narrowed those choices down to what we think is the best AT&T phones money can buy — all that's left is for you to decide which of those is right for you. Really, most of the best Android phones will work great on AT&T's network so you have a ton of options.

Samsung has a few fantastic options whether you're looking for something mid-range like the excellent Galaxy A53 5G or high-end like the S22 Ultra . The latter comes with a large display with a high resolution that makes it a perfect fit for the included S-Pen. Whether you're taking notes or just need a fine point to navigate some documents, the S22 Ultra fills the void left by the Galaxy Note series.

Of course, Samsung isn't the only brand doing great things. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have stormed their way to the top of the stack with lightning-quick performance on Google's new Tensor CPU. These phones also get access to new versions of Android before most of their peers and have one of the purest Android experiences. Like all Pixels, the cameras impress with great image processing for more lifelike colors, skin tones, and contrast.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Samsung Phones#Samsung Exynos#Android Phones#Smart Phone#At T Google Pixel#Wi Fi 6e#Snapdragon
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

You need to clear the cache on your phone, here's how and why

There’s nothing worse than having a smartphone acting not-so-smart. Sometimes, your phone slows down in performance because of it has a full cache which you can clear in very quick and easy steps. What is the cache?. When you browse the internet on your phone or use apps, the...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
ConsumerAffairs

Verizon rolls out new low-cost unlimited plan priced at $30 a month

Verizon may be sitting pretty atop the mobile carrier customer rankings with 142.8 million subscribers, but it’s putting pressure on its competition for more customers. On Wednesday, the company rolled out a new ultra-low plan called Welcome Unlimited, which is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
pocketnow.com

The best Verizon Unlimited price is here. All you need to know

Verizon just revealed a new Welcome Unlimited plan with a more attractive price and unlimited 5G data, calls, and messages. The plan costs just $30 per line per month for four lines with Auto Play, including taxes and fees. Here’s everything you need to know about Verizon’s Welcome Unlimited plan.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

How To Tell If Spyware Is Hiding On Your Android Phone

Spyware is a constant annoyance at best (and danger at worst) for any device connected to the internet, which is something Android users know all too well. From innocent-looking apps quietly taking control of phones to fraudulent system updates, the nefarious software seems to be everywhere, and it's almost never easy to deal with once it takes root. The best way to counteract spyware is to avoid getting it on your system in the first place.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Do Your iPhone a Favor and Clear Your Cache

Your iPhone browsers can benefit from a little routine maintenance, just like most things. Over time, they become digitally cluttered, which can slow down page loading times or sometimes cause pages to load wrong. Regardless of whether you prefer Chrome or Safari or any other browser, it's a good idea...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

I’m never buying another Samsung phone, but you still should

Samsung has broken my heart. I’ve owned three of the company’s smartphones over the years – and tried out many more – and I’ve long raved about them. While I have issues with the company's decision to offer different chipsets in different regions for the Galaxy S line, for the most part I consider their best phones to be the best phones, period.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy