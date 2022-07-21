Best AT&T phones 2022

With so many great options to choose from, it can be hard to pick the best Android phone from AT&T's selection. However, if you're a little overwhelmed by all of the options and want some help determining which AT&T phone is the right for you — you've come to the right place.

It's worth remembering that just about any unlocked phone will work with AT&T in some capacity, so if you've already got an unlocked phone and are switching to AT&T, you may be able to bring it with you. Still, it's fun to upgrade devices and start using the latest features.

Here are some of the best AT&T phones available right now.

These are the best Android phones available for AT&T

Google Pixel 6

Best Overall

The Pixel 6 is one of our favorite Android phones on any carrier, thanks to its flagship-tier performance and mid-range price tag. The custom CPU in this phone drives the 90Hz, 2400x1080 display with ease, and processes images in a snap with great colors and low-light performance. The Pixel 6 supports AT&T's current and upcoming 5G coverage, and even supports Wi-Fi 6E.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Amazing hardware

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the Note replacement many people have been waiting for, with a built-in S-Pen and an incredible 6.8-inch AMOLED display. The powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU keeps the software running smoothly. Speaking of software, Samsung has committed to upgrading its S22 phone for four Android OS versions, so you'll be up-to-date for years.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Flagship design for less

The Galaxy S21 FE continues the role of the S20 FE providing flagship-tier hardware at a lower price. The S21 FE has a gorgeous 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display displaying Android 12 and is powered by the fast Snapdragon 888. This phone has great compatibility with AT&T's network including its growing c-band 5G footprint. It's also IP68 water resistant.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The best of Google

The Pixel 6 Pro brings the benefits of the Pixel platform to a larger size, with a 6.71-inch display. It's also got a spec bump with a telephoto camera, more RAM, and a 120Hz, 3120x1440 screen. Also powered by Google Tensor, this phone supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6E, so it's ready for the current and next generation of wireless tech. It also comes with IP68 water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Mid-range champ

The Galaxy A53 from Samsung is a lovely-midrange package, with speedy performance from the Exynos 1280 CPU, and up-to-date software with Android 12 and OneUI 4.1. The 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display is nice to look at, and it lasts all day with ease thanks to the 5,000mAh battery. It's even IP67 water-resistant and has a modern in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Best folding phone

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a 5G-enabled foldable that gets just about everything right. The outside screen is large at 6.2 inches, allowing you to use the Snapdragon 888 CPU. However, the real magic comes when you unfold the internal 7.6-inch display rivaling small tablets. This phone also has an impressive three-camera array on the back and a clever under-screen front camera.

TCL 30 Z

Cheap and compact

The TCL 30 Z is small, light, and simple, with a 6.08-inch display and a 3,000mAh battery. While it doesn't support 5G, it will work fine with LTE and on the AT&T network, that should be more than enough for most people. There's 32GB of storage built in with SD card support, and since it's got a headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0, it can hold plenty of downloaded music for a day working outside.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2022

Precision input for less

If you want a big screen and stylus, but don't need the power (or the price tag) of the most expensive Galaxy phone, the Moto G Stylus 5G may be the answer. This phone is powered by the respectable Snapdragon 480, which gives it 5G support, and plenty of power for the large 6.8-inch display. It can also easily make it to the end of the day on a charge thanks to a 5,000mAh battery.

Plenty of options for phones on AT&T

One of America's largest carriers has its perks, one of them being the wide variety of devices you can choose from. We've narrowed those choices down to what we think is the best AT&T phones money can buy — all that's left is for you to decide which of those is right for you. Really, most of the best Android phones will work great on AT&T's network so you have a ton of options.

Samsung has a few fantastic options whether you're looking for something mid-range like the excellent Galaxy A53 5G or high-end like the S22 Ultra . The latter comes with a large display with a high resolution that makes it a perfect fit for the included S-Pen. Whether you're taking notes or just need a fine point to navigate some documents, the S22 Ultra fills the void left by the Galaxy Note series.

Of course, Samsung isn't the only brand doing great things. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have stormed their way to the top of the stack with lightning-quick performance on Google's new Tensor CPU. These phones also get access to new versions of Android before most of their peers and have one of the purest Android experiences. Like all Pixels, the cameras impress with great image processing for more lifelike colors, skin tones, and contrast.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.