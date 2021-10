Huffy comes out on Friday, and even though it’s the seventh record from We Are Scientists, it comes across as a band just finding themselves (and their sound) again. Keith Murray, the singer and guitarist for We Are Scientists, is as personable as can be. We knew that seven years ago when chatting with him resulted in the deadpan answer of, “I think especially early on in our career, when nobody seemed to care about our band, it was a way for Chris [Cain] and I to keep each other entertained,” while discussing the comedic aspect of the indie rock duo.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO