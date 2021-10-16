No-Knead Italian Bread

If you're already a fan of Dairy Queen's signature steak fingers, then you'll be thrilled to hear about the launch of the new Cheesy Steak Fingers. If you've ever had Dairy Queen's steak fingers, you'll know that they're a tender, crispy, and oh-so-delicious dish. Now those classic steak fingers are getting an upgrade thanks to the addition of creamy pepper jack cheese, which gives them a cheesy flavor profile. The only catch is that the new Cheesy Steak Fingers are exclusive to Texas restaurants and they're only available for a limited time. As Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operator’s Council, explains, "Only found in Texas, we are confident the bold flavor of pepper jack cheese paired with our classic steak fingers will delights fans. The Cheesy Steak Fingers are a must experience item before they disappear."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO