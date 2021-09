News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Are you considering moving to a new place to upgrade your home with all amenities, décor and improve its aesthetic appearance? Now, luckily you can make your home look more appealing and welcoming to the visitors with these tips and tricks. Just like you followed a moving checklist to make the move to your new home efficient, you will need to be equally alert when redesigning and decorating the home. From decorating the walls of the home to placing the furniture items at the right place, from picking the right décor to the right furniture pieces, you need to pay attention to every small detailing of the home to not just make it look awesome but also functional to live.