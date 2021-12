According to the latest data published by the Pan American Health Organization , cases of chikungunya increased by 32% in Brazil in comparison between 2020 and 2021. Through November 27 of this year, 127,487 total cases of the disease, caused by a virus and transmitted by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, had been registered. This compares with 96,044 reported during the same period in 2020.

