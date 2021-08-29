Cancel
Interesting Prescription

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man told his doctor he wasn't able to do all the things around the house that he used to do. When the examination was complete, he said, "Now, Doc, I can take it. Tell me in plain English what's wrong with me." "Well, in plain English," the doctor replied,...

Health
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Pharmacies experience backlog with prescriptions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve been to the pharmacy lately, you’ve probably had to wait a little longer than usual. Between giving COVID vaccines and filling bottles of pills, pharmacies are seeing big business. Hospital workers are not the only ones feeling overwhelmed. Now, some pharmacists are having...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Sciencedeseret.com

This new antibody can stop all COVID-19 strains, including new variants, experts say

A team of researchers may have found an antibody that can neutralize all known novel coronavirus strains, including the developing variants. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology recently conducted a huge collaborative study by scientists and developed a new antibody therapy, called Sotrovimab. During the project, they discovered a new natural antibody “that has remarkable breadth and efficacy,” according to the Berkeley Lab.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Man finds $130,000 taped to bottom of used fridge

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Korea said they are investigating after a man bought a used kimchi fridge online and found $130,000 cash taped to the bottom. Police on Jeju Island said the man filed a police report Aug. 6 saying he was cleaning the recently-delivered fridge when he found the cash stash taped to the bottom of the appliance.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential businesses that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
KidsHuffingtonPost

These Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant In Kids

The highly contagious delta variant has transformed the COVID-19 pandemic, and is accounting for the overwhelming majority of new cases across the U.S. And new cases in children are up 85% in recent weeks, prompting groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to send a clear message: Delta is different.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

