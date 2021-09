A fool-proof recipe for making delicious homemade french fries. The perfect fry is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside!. Is there anything better than biting into homemade French fries? They are so simple to make with hardly any ingredients yet they taste so good! I know we all don't always have the time to whip French fries up from scratch but sometimes it's nice to make a meal a little more special when we can! If you get the chance, make these fries with my HOMEMADE STEAKBURGERS and my HOMEMADE KETCHUP. I promise it will be a meal that impresses!