Best Stax Vocal Groups: 11 Essential Acts You Need To Hear

Even the least committed soul fan knows about Stax Records and its gutsy, down-home Memphis sound. This music lit up the 60s and early 70s thanks to singers such as Otis Redding, Johnnie Taylor, Isaac Hayes, and Rufus Thomas, and its hits fueled the movies The Blues Brothers and The Commitments in the 80s and 90s. But while soul soloists such as Redding, Carla Thomas, and William Bell were the cornerstone of the label’s success, the best Stax vocal groups also deserve mention. Indeed, Stax and its subsidiaries boasted some of the greatest vocal groups of its era, cutting heartfelt and sophisticated records that made you dance and put you firmly in the shoes of their singers, letting you know how it felt to be young, gifted, and black in the 60s and 70s.