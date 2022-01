Human-induced CO2 emissions need to come “rapidly to a complete stop” if the world is to meet its goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C, according to an annual forecast by the Met Office.The forecast said the amount of CO2 added to the atmosphere each year would need to drop immediately and be 20 per cent lower each year until 2027.It would need to continue falling fast through to the early 2040s in order to stay below 1.5C — thought necessary to avoid the greatest threats from climate change.The level of CO2 in the atmosphere would decline in the later...

