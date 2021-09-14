20 Five-Ingredient Recipes
A collection of twenty delicious, healthy recipes for any occasion, made with five ingredients or less. When it comes to healthy eating, one of the most common challenges facing friends, family, and readers like you is a lack of time. Trust me – I get it! Owning and running my own company, while also raising two boys, and maintaining a strong relationship with my husband: my days are packed! Add in staying within a budget for groceries, and cooking can seem like a real chore. Recipes that use five ingredients or less, while remaining healthy and delicious, tend to solve both the time and budget problem.thelemonbowl.com
Comments / 0