Today in Apple history: Macintosh SE gets supersized storage

Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of
Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
iPhone 14 Pro display leak just gave another reason to skip iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 Pro is shaping up to be an impressive update this year with rumors of a number of standout features that we've waited years to see on an iPhone, but things are looking a little less rosy for the iPhone 14. The latest rumor once again touches on...
OWC’s rugged, waterproof SSD with Thunderbolt expands to 4TB capacity
The OWC Envoy Pro FX is a very rugged external SSD that previously topped out at 2TB, but is now available with 4TB of storage capacity. The solid state drive is dustproof, drop-proof, and waterproof. It’s compatible with Mac, iPad, and many other devices. Plus, it supports Thunderbolt as well as USB connections.
Google’s AI chatbot—sentient and similar to ‘a kid that happened to know physics’—is also racist and biased, fired engineer contends
Engineers developing such technology "have never been poor ... never lived in communities of color ... never lived in the developing nations of the world," Blake Lemoine told Insider.
M2 MacBook Air blows away other Macs in speed test
The new M2 MacBook Air got an amazing score on the Speedometer 2.0 benchmarking app. Apple’s latest notebook solidly beating other Macs in this test of web browser speed. The performance boost comes from the new Apple M2 processor – the MacBook Pro with the same chip scores equally well.
Microsoft Teams adds native Apple silicon support at long last
Apple first said it would transition from Intel chips to Apple silicon more than 2 years ago. Then Cupertino launched the first M1 Mac in November 2020. And, finally, today Microsoft said its Teams app will now run natively on M1 and M2 Macs. So it’s about time. But...
Apple offers feeble fix for Studio Display’s speaker problems
After months of complaints from Studio Display owners, Apple finally offered a temporary fix for problems with the pricey monitor’s speakers and microphone. The frustrating glitches include choppy playback, audio that cuts out unexpectedly and playback speed issues. The company provided a temporary solution in an internal memo while...
Tech essentials for when the power goes out
Last night the power went out for about six hours. Now, it was late, so I could have done what most people would have done and gone to sleep. Instead, I started looking at the tech that I had to take me through the power going out. I could easily go for a few days powering my essentials and even have the capability to recharge devices using solar or the 12V outlet in my car.
Apple Studio Display firmware update squashes pesky audio bug
A firmware update released Thursday fixes an audio problem that has afflicted the Apple Studio Display. Users of the pricey monitors have been complaining of choppy playback, audio that cuts out unexpectedly and playback speed issues. Previously, Apple’s only solution to the problem was a variation on “turn it off...
Geek taxidermy: Get wall art in the form of a disassembled iPod Classic or iPad mini
Grid Studio disassembles well-loved gadgets and presents their rearranged innards as framed wall art. And its nostalgic collection for Apple fans just got two new entries. The collection now includes a fourth-generation iPod Classic and a first-generation iPad mini for your aesthetic consideration. Grid Studio adds disassembled iPod Classic and...
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
New Apple tool makes repairing randomly restarting iPhones easier
Apple has a new tool to determine if your iPhone is restarting unexpectedly. It can be challenging for Apple repair technicians to determine if your device is rebooting randomly. The company aims to fix this problem with its new diagnostic tool. Apple technicians are now better equipped to handle unwanted...
Redesigned Eve Aqua sensor for HomeKit gains durability
Eve Systems rolled out a redesigned version of it Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller for HomeKit Tuesday that should help you keep your lawn or garden green. The gadget sports a new look and improved mechanics for better durability, the company said. Redesigned Eve Aqua sensor for HomeKit gains new...
Keep up with the latest home automation tech with Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread
Dimming your lights is just the most obvious feature of the newly announced Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread. It uses mesh networking to provide fast, reliable connections to your HomeKit home-automation system so you can control the switch from anywhere – across the room or across the country. Plus,...
Save $98 on this home backup generator and solar panel kit
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Your home probably has more electronics than you can count off on the top of your head. And while you can certainly to search for the most reliable, best-rated devices on the market, circumstances outside the manufacturers’ or your control may impede their functionality. Your electricity might shut off if you live in a , for instance. Similarly, blackouts, or , could leave your home powerless.
Redesigned 2022 iPad might hold on to Home button
The 10.2-inch iPad expected in fall 2022 supposedly will get a facelift. Leaked CAD drawing indicate the upcoming tablet will have a larger screen and the flat edges Apple includes in its other tablets. But the low-cost iPad 10 reportedly will remain the last iPadOS device with a Home button...
Mophie’s new 20,000 mAh power bank quickly charges two devices on the go
The Mophie Powerstation Pro boasts 20,000mAh of power, and dual USB-C ports to quickly deliver it to a MacBook or other computer at up to 45W. Apple likes the new power bank enough to launch it Thursday on its online store. The same is true of the Mophie Speedport 120,...
Tesla Includes Tire Pressure, Battery Cooling And Other Variables For Range Calculation In Software Update
Tesla has modified the calculation algorithm for estimating the range of its electric cars, including the influence of tire pressure, the cooling system of the battery compartment and even the recharging of mobile phones. In future software updates Tesla will modify the calculation of the remaining range in the batteries,...
Stop struggling to create effective marketing emails
Email marketing delivers some of the highest returns on investment, but it’s also hard to get right. If you’re trying to get more eyes on something you have to offer, you could spend a few years mastering email outreach. Or, if you want to save time and still get great results, you could try EmailWritr, a marketing tool designed for email outreach.
Free up space without deleting files with 1TB of cloud storage for life
You should think of your iPhone‘s or Mac’s built-in storage as if you’re moving into a new apartment. That first day, it looks totally roomy. But once you move all your stuff in, aka your everyday apps are installed, it’s remarkable how small it gets. So,...
