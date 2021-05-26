How to Treat a Sunburn Fast

Cancel
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No matter how serious you are about SPF—as we all should be—chances are you’ve found yourself lobster red and googling “how to get rid of sunburn fast.” Sunburns happen, even when we try to be diligent, and there’s not much you can do once you’re burnt to a crisp. When you find yourself in a sunburn fix, it’s best to treat your burn like a pimple that’s decided to pop up right before a big event: Don’t panic, don’t pick, and treat the situation gently. While there’s no such thing as getting rid of a sunburn overnight, you can reduce sunburn redness according to our experts, board-certified dermatologists Flora Kim and Amy Ross. Both agree that prevention—i.e., not getting sunburned in the first place— is the best way to get rid of a sunburn fast, but they also both have tips on treating sunburns once they happen from covering up skin discoloration and reducing inflammation to speeding along the sunburn healing process. Here, expert tips on undoing the damage caused by too much time in the sun and too little SPF.

