My Mother Was Smart

Q: My partner and I live on the West Coast; our families live on the East Coast. When we go home, we make detailed plans for seeing our parents to keep our visits evenly divided and fair. Over the past few years, though, when we’re visiting my family, my partner’s mother has a habit of stopping by unannounced and staying for the day. (Once, she stayed overnight!) This upsets me; she is preventing me from spending time alone with my parents. We’ve told her these days are reserved for my family, and that my parents don’t encroach on her designated time with her son, but she continues to drop by. I want her to respect my private time with my family. Any advice? — Daughter-in-law.
