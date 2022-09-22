If you're asking 'what is Google Chromecast?' then the easy answer is all Chromecasts now share the same screen and video sharing technology, where movies, TV shows and other content can be sent to your big screen from your laptop, phone or tablet.

The latest model is the Chromecast with Google TV HD , which streams in 1080p. That makes is a downgrade, though cheaper, than the the 4K model from our Chromecast with Google TV review .

The Chromecast 4K is one of the best streaming devices available, due in part to that solid mix of functionality and convenience. No matter which Chromecast you get, you're on a fast path to streaming practically anything (that includes binge-watching the best shows on Netflix and streaming the rest of the best streaming services ) on the biggest screen in your house.

Right now, the new Goole Chromecast is facing stronger competition than ever, with the similarly priced Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Roku Streaming Stick 4K as compelling alternatives.

Use this FAQ to get up to speed on the basic Google Chromecast functions and decide if it's right for you, and how to set up Google Chromecast too. If you think it's not got enough, we'd say that the Chromecast with Google TV is the upgrade that your streaming habits deserve. And if you do get one, then here’s the first thing every Chromecast with Google TV owner should do .

An HD Chromecast model has been leaking online

Google TV's latest update will speed up the Chromecast with Google TV, and the interface will use less RAM

Our picks for the best TVs with Chromecast built-in mean you don't need to have a Chromecast to cast streams

What is Google Chromecast?

Chromecast is a device that you plug into your TV's HDMI port, powered by a USB cable (included). That said, Chromecast functionality isn't just in a dongle. It can be built right into a TV, and our list of the best TVs with Chromecast built-in can help you consolidate the number of items plugged into your TV's HDMI ports.

Using your smartphone or computer as a remote control, you can use Chromecast to access video content from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, the Google Play Store and other services ( Xfinity Stream just got Chromecast support ). You can also use it to stream almost any kind of content from the Chrome browser on a laptop or desktop computer .

There are two current Google Chromecasts. We've already mentioned the 4K Chromecast with Google TV, but check out our 1080p Google Chromecast (3rd Generation) review to learn more about the more affordable entry-level model. You can cast an Oculus Quest 2 to your TV with either model.

The latter is likely the model that would be replaced by the rumored "Boreal" Chromecast . While the Chromecast with Google TV is great, not everyone needs 4K, and Google doesn't have anything running Google TV that competes with Roku and Amazon's cheaper devices. Hopefully by then the Chromecast with Google TV flaw that's annoying one of our editors — the Currently Watching list has all sorts of bugs — will be fixed. To make sure your Chromecast with Google TV is up to date, perform an update by clicking your profile icon, select Settings, select System, select About and System update.

Also, Chromecast support is baked right into plenty of apps you already stream from. Just look for an icon of a rectangle with curves in the bottom left corner. This is how the Cast icon appears in HBO Max in the top left corner:

When you see that icon, you know that the app you're using can stream to the screen your Chromecast is connected to.

When you're not streaming anything in Chromecast, it simply posts beautiful desktop backgrounds, in its Ambient Mode. You might notice quality dip, though, and a lowered frequency in new art. Google announced that it's making these changes to reduce stress on bandwidth, prioritizing traffic for video calls and other more pressing content.

Chromecast technology is also a part of the Android TV operating system. And thanks to an update, users can now set the Chromecast app up for audio streaming in the background of Android TV. Read our TiVo Stream 4K review to learn about that Android TV streaming device.

What is the difference between Chromecast and the Chromecast with Google TV?

To put it simply: $20 and a heck of a lot of apps. The Chromecast with Google TV makes Google's streaming device a lot more like the Fire TV sticks and Rokus it's always competed with.

The biggest difference is likely the interface, in that there is an interface. The Chromecast with Google TV has 6,500 Android TV apps for you to use, so you're not just relying on Chromecast support.

Oh, and the Chromecast with Google TV is also getting software updates, which it appears that the other Chromecasts are not. Thanks to these updates, the Chromecast with Google TV now has delivered storage optimizations (which should give users more storage space), and improvements for Dolby Vision, HDR HLG and DRM-protected video.

Also, there's a full remote for controlling your stream, so you can put down your phone and pay attention to what's on your TV.

The Chromecast with Google TV offers 4K video quality, with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+, while the Chromecast tops out at 1080p.

For all the other differences, check out our Chromecast with Google TV vs Chromecast face-off.

What is the difference between Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra?

Google no longer sells the Chromecast Ultra , which was priced at $70 and can broadcast content at up to 4K resolutions with HDR color technology.

In terms of channel selection and overall functionality, the two devices are identical. It's worth noting, though, that the Chromecast Ultra has a built-in port for an Ethernet cable, but also requires an external power source, rather than a USB connection built into your TV. You can also see how the Chromecast Ultra stands up to its competition in our Chromecast vs Fire TV vs Roku face-off .

Is there a Google Chromecast remote?

That used to be a really easy question. We'd just reply with a "no." Times, though, have changed.

The Chromecast with Google TV packs its own remote, which can also control your TV's volume, power and inputs. The addition of a remote makes a ton of sense to folks like myself, who think a remote and TV-watching go together like Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt. Why would people want a remote? Personally, I'm always fighting the impulse to use my phone as I watch TV, as it's a big distraction from what I'm trying to watch.

Of course, the new Chromecast doesn't need to be used with its remote if you'd prefer to declutter and keep things simple.

How does Google Chromecast work?

While it might appear that you're sending the video from your device to the Chromecast, most of the time it's doing something more simple. Your connected device is merely telling your Chromecast what you want to play, and then the Chromecast will stream that media, using its own connection to the internet.

Of course, you can also use a Chromecast to mirror your phone, tablet or laptop's screen on your TV. This requires a lot more active intent, as your device cannot be put to sleep or unlocked, without the feed going down. Oh, and if your Chromecast is getting an update right now, get excited. The Chromecast will finally remember your volume settings, and the Google Home app is becoming a better virtual remote control.

Where's the Google Chromecast app?

Practically everything has an app, but there isn't a dedicated Google Chromecast app. Instead, you'll use Google Home ( Google Play , iOS ) app, where you have controls for your active Chromecast streams.

The Google Home widgets on both platforms are valuable for easy access to the controls you need for pausing and fast forwarding, though scanning through long movies and events can be very hard when you're tapping the on-screen progress bar.

Where is the Google Chromecast extension?

I spent way too much time looking for a Chromecast extension, but you don't need to download anything new to get Chrome to work with Chromecast.

If you don't see a Chromecast button in the menu bar, just click the three dots button in the top corner, and select Cast. Then, you can see the available devices to send video to your TV.

To keep the button there, right click on the Cast logo and select Always show icon.

What can I watch on Google Chromecast?

Chromecast has access to video and audio content from many services. Google keeps track of many of these on its official site, although there is no comprehensive list. Ever since Google released the software development kit for Chromecast, new apps have been springing up frequently, so keep an eye out for more apps.

On top of that, the Chromecast with Google TV opens your streaming experience up to the more-than-5000 Android TV apps. It's why it's not just one of the best wireless screen-mirroring devices anymore.

We just learned that the Chromecast with Google TV will soon finally get an Apple TV app, in addition to the likes of HBO Max, Netflix and many more.

Can I control Google Chromecast with my voice?

Yes. Previously, you needed to route your Chromecast commands through a Google Home device, but now, you can give vocal commands directly through Google Assistant.

If you get the Chromecast with Google TV, its remote has a Google Assistant button, making it all the easier to activate.

Google has complete Chromecast setup instructions , but the functionality is pretty self-explanatory. Simply connect your Chromecast and your phone to the same network, and you can cast music and videos to your TV with just a few words.

Can I travel with a Chromecast?

Due to its small size and easy setup, the Chromecast may seem like a boon for frequent travelers. However, Chromecast does not support captive portals — networks that require browser-based logins. As such, the Chromecast is not terribly useful in most hotels and universities. Still, if you do take your Chromecast with you and find a Wi-Fi network without a captive portal, changing the login details is not too difficult.

Are there any Chromecast alternatives?

Yes, but it depends how much you're willing to spend. A $39, a Roku Express 4K Plus will also allow you to stream content to your TV, although the device's design is not as good as the Chromecast's overall.

An Apple TV 4K costs $179 and functions much like a Roku box, but can also stream content (like games) from your iPhone or iPad to your TV. You could also stream content through a PS4 or Xbox One , but these devices cost hundreds of dollars.

How to clear storage on your Chromecast with Google TV

Run out of space for apps? Well, here's a fix. Open Settings, select System and select storage. Then, go to Free up storage, and you'll get options to clear your device's cache and remove apps you're not using.

How does Google Stadia work with Chromecast?

Google Stadia, the company's game-streaming service, can be played anywhere, but to get it on your TV via a Chromecast, you're going to need one of two things: the discontinued Chromecast Ultra or a little more time. The Chromecast with Google TV won't support Stadia until the 1st half of 2021.

For more Google-related tips, tricks, and how-tos, check out our complete guide to Google Assistant.