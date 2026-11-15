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Sounders FC Jackson Ragen suspended two games for serious foul during LAFC Match
By Mazvita Maraire,5 days ago
Major League Soccer’s disciplinary committee has suspended Seattle Sounders defender Jackson Ragen for two games and an undisclosed amount. The Committee deemed Jackson’s 76th-minute shoulder tackle on LAFC’s Jackson Shaffelburg during the November 7 match was of a serious and warranted the two-match ban. Jackson initially received a yellow card for the infraction.