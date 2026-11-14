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Golden Wolves Win Overtime Thriller 62-59 Over Penn State Harrisburg
4 days ago
READING, Pa. (November 14) - On Saturday afternoon, the Alvernia University women's basketball team battled back to earn its first win of the season, defeating Penn State Harrisburg 62-59 in overtime. The Golden Wolves trailed by 10 heading into the fourth quarter but erupted offensively behind Olivia Burke's 31 points, outscoring the Lions 18-8 to force overtime. Clutch free throws from Burke and Grace Dobrzynski helped seal the victory at home.