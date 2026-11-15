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Megaspeed says Alice Huang left in 2025 as it launches internal probe into reports about its business
By April Roach@/in/april-roach-901033140/@April__Roach,5 days ago
Megaspeed said it has hired outside legal counsel to investigate media reports about its business, supply chain and global operations. The Singapore-based cloud computing company has faced heightened scrutiny since reports linked former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang. Megaspeed said Alice Huang left the company...