undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ilja Dragunov Defeats Tommaso Ciampa To Capture AEW National Championship At Full Gear 2026
By Badrose,4 days ago
Ilja Dragunov is the new AEW National Champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa at AEW Full Gear 2026. The hard-hitting victory marks Dragunov’s first championship win in All Elite Wrestling following his recent arrival in the promotion after departing WWE. Physical Opening Exchanges Between Ilja Dragunov And Tommaso Ciampa. Immediately...