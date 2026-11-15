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'Worst game plan ever': Fighters react to Kayla Harrison's UFC 334 title defense vs. Amanda Nunes
By Mike Bohn, MMA Junkie,4 days ago
Kayla Harrison finally achieved her long-pursued dream Saturday at UFC 334 when she defeated UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes. Harrison (20-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) returned from a serious neck surgery to defend her women's bantamweight title for the first time against Nunes (23-6 MMA, 16-3 UFC), who also made her own comeback from retirement, by fourth-round submission in the co-headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York.