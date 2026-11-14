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REVIEW: “Wild Horse Nine” (2026)
By Keith Garlington,4 days ago
Martin McDonagh has made quite a name for himself despite only having five feature films on his résumé. The Irish filmmaker had his breakthrough as a playwright in the late 1990s. His first feature film was 2008’s “In Bruges” which introduced moviegoers to the style of storytelling McDonagh has (for better or for worse) remained know for. That’s certainly the case for his latest film, “Wild Horse Nine”.