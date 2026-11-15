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Crusaders Improve to 3-0 Behind Four in Double Figures
4 days ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. -- Four players reached double figures -- led by Myles Smith for the third time in as many games -- leading Belmont Abbey to a 93-87 upset of 18th-ranked Anderson Saturday in the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Challenge, hosted by Newberry. The win capped a perfect weekend at the event and gives the Crusaders its first 3-0 start to the season since 2012-13. Anderson, which was 29-3 a year ago and is ranked the NABC preseason poll, falls to 0-3. HOW IT HAPPENED.