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H.S. Football Playoffs: Avon's domination of Olmsted Falls continues, as Eagles head back to regional final
By Chris Sweeney The Chronicle-Telegram,12 days ago
OLMSTED FALLS — Avon has become an inevitable finality for Olmsted Falls. For the sixth straight year, the Bulldogs' season came to an end at the hands of the Eagles. This time, Avon exploded for four touchdowns in four plays during a 49-0 win in their Division II, Region 6 semifinal Friday evening.