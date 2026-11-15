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AEW Full Gear main card unchanged after travel disruption, Continental Classic selection show set for Monday
By Neal Flanagan,4 days ago
AEW President Tony Khan says Full Gear’s main pay-per-view card will go ahead unchanged despite widespread flight disruption in the United States. Khan said in a social media update on Saturday that every wrestler booked for the main card had arrived in Phoenix. AEW sent three private planes to different U.S. hub locations to help get talent to the event.