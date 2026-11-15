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UFC 334: Kayla Harrison taps out returning Amanda Nunes to keep hold of bantamweight title
By Jack Wannan,4 days ago
Kayla Harrison tapped out the returning UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes on Saturday night, bringing a definitive end to one of the women’s bantamweight division’s most anticipated bouts. Harrison, who successfully defended her UFC Bantamweight Championship on Saturday night, submitted Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of...