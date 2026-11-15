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Heika’s Take: Jamie Benn’s 1,000th point caps off impressive win for Stars
By Mike Heika,5 days ago
Jamie Benn’s 1,000th point was pretty much perfect. Coming off a tough loss to Winnipeg on Thursday that required a lot of leadership from the captain, Benn’s team bounced back with a determined, detailed performance in a 2-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Saturday at American Airlines Center. To put a historic bow on the victory, Benn’s 1,000th point was the game-winning goal and scored in pure Jamie Benn fashion – a hard working rebound 36 minutes into a scoreless game.