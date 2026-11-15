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Kazuchika Okada retains AEW International Championship against Adam Copeland at Full Gear
By Neal Flanagan,4 days ago
Kazuchika Okada defeated Adam Copeland to retain the AEW International Championship in the opening match of Full Gear. The first-time singles meeting followed their involvement in last month’s Clockwork Carnage, where Copeland speared Okada during the closing stages of the AEW World Championship match. Okada controlled much of Saturday’s...