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MJF attacks Will Ospreay after successful AEW World title defense against Kyle Fletcher at Full Gear
By Neal Flanagan,4 days ago
MJF made a surprise appearance at Full Gear, attacking Will Ospreay moments after the AEW World Champion retained against Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay had been left alone in the ring following the main event when a masked figure attacked him from behind. The assailant carried a bag containing MJF’s “Triple B” championship, revealing his identity.