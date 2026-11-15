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Genay Vaughn and Gino Hoist US Equestrian Open Dressage Final Trophy After Podium Topping Performance in FEI Grand Prix Freestyle CDI5*
4 days ago
Thermal, Calif. – Genay Vaughn and Gino danced to the top of the podium to become the second–ever US Equestrian Open Dressage Final champions, capping the weekend at Desert International Horse Park. The pair took the win with a personal best score of 77.355% for their freestyle, performed to a mix of Barry White, Luther Vandross, and Earth, Wind & Fire. Michael Klimke (GER) and Harmony’s Dante’s Peak took second place on a final score of 75.450%, while Devon Kane and Vamos finished third on a 72.956%.