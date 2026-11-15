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Pacheco Exposed: Fulghum Hands Prospect First Loss in Carson
5 days ago
Darius “DFG” Fulghum handed Diego Pacheco his first professional loss by unanimous decision Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Two judges scored the 12-round main event 115–112, and the third had it 114–113 for Fulghum. On the same Matchroom Boxing card, Anthony Olascuaga retained his WBO flyweight title with a unanimous decision over Yuberjen Martinez.