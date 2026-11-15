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UFC 334 post-fight show: Reaction to Ciryl Gane’s gutsy win over Josh Hokit in wild brawl
By Mike Heck,5 days ago
Heading into UFC 334, the thought of Ciryl Gane outlasting Josh Hokit over 25 minutes didn’t seem like a likely outcome — but that’s exactly what happened in the main event of Saturday’s card at Madison Square Garden. Gane retained his heavyweight title after stepping up big in the championship rounds in his first title defense.