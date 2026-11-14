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A 10 Day Patagonia Itinerary Across Argentina And Chile
By Rebecca Engel,12 days ago
Patagonia is the far southern tip of South America, split between Argentina and Chile, and it’s one of the wildest places on the planet. Glaciers crack apart into turquoise lakes, granite spires shoot straight up out of the grassland and guanacos wander across the road. It’s also huge, so the trick is picking a route that puts your time on the trails instead of on the bus.