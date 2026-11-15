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Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz
By Mateo Mayorga,5 days ago
The current win streak adds to the Spurs being must-see TV. The Utah Jazz have responded to the hype they got in the off season by winning one of their first 13 games. Injuries to their two best players have a lot to do with that, but they’ve been playing predictably and are struggling to make outside shots. Being small with four perimeter players and a big with no offensive bag has made it harder to bend opposing defenses, as a result, ensuring that they stay in a transition game more than they like.