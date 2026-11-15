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Kyrie Irving thanks Cavs fans: ‘We couldn’t have won the chip without them’
By Sam Amico,5 days ago
CLEVELAND — Kyrie Irving left Rocket Arena with a loss Saturday. He also left with another reminder of what he still means to Cavs fans. Irving received a warm welcome during introductions, and the Cavs showed his Game 7 shot against the Warriors. Afterward, he expressed his appreciation for the people who supported him long before that championship moment.