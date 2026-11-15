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Indiana Mom Freaks Out After Son Tells School He Hasn’t Been Eating at Home: ‘How Long Until CPS Shows Up at My Door?’
By Alejandro Josan,5 days ago
A mother in Indianapolis, Indiana, said that a social worker talked to her son, wondering how things were at home. Turns out that the boy had told the school that he was hungry and that he hadn’t been eating meals at home, which, according to the mother, was not the case. Either way, she now fears a sudden CPS visit.
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