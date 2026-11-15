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35-Week Pregnant Florida Woman Says Road-Raging Stranger Followed Her to OB Appointment: ‘This World Is a Dangerous Place’
By Gabriela Jessica,5 days ago
A Florida woman in Putnam County who was going to an OB appointment was unexpectedly dragged into a road rage incident when a man began yelling at her. The woman said that she was 35 weeks pregnant and had a high-risk pregnancy, and she certainly didn’t need the stress caused by an angry man yelling at her to get off her phone and drive.
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