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Washington Man Confronts Photographer for Stomping Through Protected Mount Rainier Meadow: ‘There Are Signs for a Reason’
By Brady Klinger-Meyers,2 days ago
A Washington man recently visited Mount Rainier National Park, where he came across a photographer and her client while walking the Skyline Trail. Taking photos wasn’t the issue. What caught his attention was where they had chosen to stand, which was inside a protected meadow that visitors are prohibited from entering.