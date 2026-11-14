undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘It Would Be Troubling if My Caucus Elects Van Hollen’: Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman Sparks Backlash After Vowing to Work With Trump White House Against Party’s ‘Worst Impulses’
By Paul Eke,4 days ago
In a Fox News interview, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman said he plans to work with the Trump White House to seek bipartisan solutions and prevent his party from falling to its “worst impulses,” according to a post sharing the clip. He said it would be troubling if the Democratic caucus elects Sen. Chris Van Hollen as majority leader, citing Van Hollen’s stance on Israel. Online users reacted after the remarks circulated, with responses ranging from support for the approach to criticism of his comments.