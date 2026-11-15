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Highlights: Notre Dame Football Rolls Past Boston College 41-7
By UHND.com,4 days ago
Notre Dame beat Boston College 41-7 in what the broadcast called “classic college football weather.” CJ Carr opened the scoring after getting flushed out of the pocket and throwing on the run for a touchdown. A reverse later set up first-and-goal, and the Irish ran it in from there. On Boston College’s next possession, edge pressure forced a fumble that Notre Dame recovered.