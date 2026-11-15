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By the Numbers: Notre Dame Football’s Defense Shuts Down Boston College
By Frank Vitovitch,4 days ago
A week after knocking off No. 1 Miami, Notre Dame had every excuse for a flat afternoon. Boston College came to South Bend at 4-5, the weather was miserable and the emotional high of the biggest win of the season was still fresh. The third-ranked Irish didn’t give the Eagles an opening. They led 31-0 at halftime, won 41-7 and moved to 9-1 with two regular-season games left and a playoff berth square in their sights.