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New England Patriots Place RB TreVeyon Henderson On Injured Reserve
By @foxsports via FOX Sports,,4 days ago
TreVeyon Henderson's future is in doubt. After missing the New England Patriots' last two games, Henderson released a statement about the "medical condition" preventing him from playing. But now the second-year running back will miss at least four more games after being placed on injured reserve. Henderson could miss more time than the required four weeks, as he has no timetable for a return. He explained that he's managing "an unexpected and unusual medical emergency, involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days." Henderson said the condition impacted his physical ability in a season where...