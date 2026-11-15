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Married … With Children: The Bent’s Production of ‘Dada Woof Papa Hot’ Is Entertaining and Thoughtful
By Terry Huber,4 days ago
First comes love, then comes marriage, next comes baby in a baby carriage!. That playground rhyme from long ago was brought to mind after seeing The Bent’s opening-night performance of Peter Parnell’s Dada Woof Papa Hot. The characters—some gay, some not—have found love and married. The addition of a child (or two) to the mix provides the storyline.