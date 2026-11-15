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PEZ at the Movies: POG1–The Making of a Legend
By Leslie Reissner,5 days ago
In 2019 the sporting world was put on notice when a boyish Slovenian named Tadej Pogačar arrived on the podium at the Vuelta. He won three stages in the race. It was an indication of what was to come. A year later he became the youngest winner of the Tour de France in 116 years. There are many who believe that his record of achievement since may make him the greatest pro cyclist of all time. A new documentary looks at the life and career of a rider who is both self-effacing and ferociously competitive.