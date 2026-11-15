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Takeaways: Holmström’s First Hat Trick Powers Islanders to 6-2 Win Over Ducks
By Tyler Brosious,5 days ago
Simon Holmström’s weekend featured a pair of memorable firsts. On Friday, he visited Disneyland for the first time with his teammates during the New York Islanders’ off day. On Saturday, he scored his first career hat trick, powering the Islanders to a 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Disneyland Night (of course) at the Honda Center.