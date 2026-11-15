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Aztecs Earn Senior Day Victory Over Utah State 30-13
5 days ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- — Cooper DiLeva made three field goals and threw a touchdown pass off a trick play to help San Diego State beat Utah State 30-13 on Saturday night. Javion Kinnard ran for 113 yards on 19 carries for San Diego State (5-5, 4-2 Pac-12 Conference), which has won three of its last four games. Lucky Sutton added 96 yards rushing on 21 carries that included a 4-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter and a 2-yard score with 2:12 remaining.