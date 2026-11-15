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Homemade Cranberry Ginger Ale
By Alicia Wolf,4 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy. This cranberry ginger ale is the ultimate holiday drink recipe! Unlike store-bought ginger ale, this recipe uses real ginger and cranberries to create a flavorful homemade syrup that keeps well in the fridge. Similar to my homemade ginger ale, just mix with sparkling water for a quick mocktail whenever you want it.