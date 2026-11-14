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Kissimmee's New $2M Stepping Stones Facility Opens Doors to Treat Addiction
By Ashley Johnson,3 days ago
A new $2 million residential treatment facility opened its doors in Kissimmee Thursday, offering people struggling with substance use disorders a structured, long-term place to recover. Park Place Behavioral Health Care celebrated the grand opening of its Stepping Stones facility at 950 June Street, marking the culmination of a project years in the making.
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