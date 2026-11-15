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Last second three propels LSU to road upset over #14 Gonzaga
By DavidBilliotJr,5 days ago
SPOKANE, WA - NOVEMBER 14: Gonzaga Bulldogs center Massamba Diop (35) starts to reach up to try and block LSU Tigers guard Donovan Dent (3) during the game against the LSU Tigers and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, WA on November 14, 2026. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.