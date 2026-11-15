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Nike Air Force 1 Low “Iridescent Wolf Grey” Shimmers With Blue and Lavender Hues
By Store,5 days ago
Name: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Iridescent Wolf Grey”. Nike continues to bring an experimental energy to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design with the upcoming release of the Air Force 1 Low “Iridescent Wolf Grey”. Expected to drop during the Holiday 2026 window, the women’s-exclusive sneaker features a monochromatic grey base that is elevated by a dynamic, color-shifting finish. The iridescent treatment reveals subtle hints of blue and lavender across the fine-grain leather upper, with the effect appearing most prominent around the eyestays, the toe box, and the heel. Matching grey stitching traces the familiar panel layout, ensuring the silhouette retains its classic shape while embracing a bold, modern aesthetic.